Mumbai, June 27: Played six days a week at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the Shillong Teer game continues to capture the excitement of lottery and archery fans alike. On Friday, June 27, 2025, the much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results will be revealed, covering all major games including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this legal betting game draws thousands of players each day across Meghalaya. With the Shillong Teer Result Chart expected online shortly, participants can prepare to check the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2.

The Shillong Teer result for June 27, 2025, will be made available online through websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The game is conducted in two rounds, with the first round typically starting at 10:30 AM. As always, winners are decided based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. Stay tuned to check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart, and find live updates as the results are published. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the winning numbers and the official Shillong Teer Result Chart for both Round 1 and Round 2, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are usually announced after the conclusion of both rounds, with Round 1 starting around 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To check your results, first open any of the mentioned websites, then look for the section labelled "Shillong Teer Result for June 27, 2025." Click on it to view the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying the winning numbers for both rounds. Participants can verify their bets against these numbers to see if they have won. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for quick access. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique and traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is held from Monday to Saturday and involves skilled archers shooting arrows at a target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is completely legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act and is a popular daily event that blends cultural heritage with a game of chance.

