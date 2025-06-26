Shillong Teer Results Today, June 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results today, June 26. Check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers below.

Information Team Latestly| Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Shillong Teer Results Today, June 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai
Shillong Teer Results (Photo Credit: File Image)

Mumbai, June 26: Looking for today’s lucky numbers? The Shillong Teer Results for Thursday, June 26, 2025, are set to be announced soon for popular regional archery-based games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), these Teer games continue to attract thousands of participants daily in Meghalaya. The results, based on two rounds of traditional archery, are eagerly awaited by players who’ve placed bets on numbers between 0 and 99.

The first round begins at 10:30 AM and is followed by the second round shortly after. Once declared, the Shillong Teer Result Chart for June 26, 2025, will be published on websites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms provide accurate updates for both Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers. Stay updated with the Shillong Teer Result by referring to reliable websites that provide detailed charts and winning numbers for all major games. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Players must follow a few simple steps to check the Shillong Teer Result for June 26, 2025. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced daily, with the first round usually declared around 10:30 AM and the second round shortly after. To view the latest outcome, visit any of the websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Once on the site, search for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result Chart". Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for June 26, 2025", and the results for both rounds will be listed. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 

Second Round - 

What Is Shillong Teer?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

