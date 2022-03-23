Mumbai, March 23: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 schedule on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can read the official SSC Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date of online application is April 30. RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 137 Trainee, Jr Fireman Vacancies at rcfltd.com, Check Details Here.

How To Apply For SSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Register/Login

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For SSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit For SSC Recruitment 2022:

The age limit is 18 to 25 years for MTS and Havaldar posts.

Application Fee For SSC Recruitment 2022:

The application fee is Rs 100.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Before submission of the online application, candidates must check through the Preview or Print option that they have filled in the correct details in each field of the form. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC for more details and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).