A federal case that led Tony 'Solo' Hearst to prison, preceded by being shot, kidnapped, and several detentions as a teenager, triggered the turnaround of his life. The life story of the self-made entrepreneur is a great motivation to many young people out there trying to make their lives better from scratch. He is the founder of Solo Group Entertainment, a restaurant (Solo Eats), a Lingerie shop, a collective agency, a unisex salon, a trucking firm, and a real estate investor, to name a few. All his businesses are always meant to give back to his community, the reason they have all thrived from scratch to a whopping 5 million dollars net worth and still growing tremendously.

Giving Back

Tony 'Solo' Hearst's entrepreneurial endeavors have uplifted many lives in the streets of Texas and contributed to the growth of the city's economy. For instance, he has created employment for many people, not forgetting the many upcoming artists he has nurtured and mentored through the Solo Group Entertainment. His generous donations to the Buffalo community can also not be left out, including Operation School Supply, Help for the Holiday’s Gift Basket, and Solo’s Boys to Men Mentorship program for the youths at risk.

In Conclusion

Tony 'Solo' Hearst has proven to the world out there that it depends on one's approach to life to change, no matter how messy it can be. He is also a man who is more concerned about the wellness of his community, one aspect that has made his businesses flourish.