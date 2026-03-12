Bengaluru, March 12: Atlassian layoffs have been announced as the Australian software company plans to cut about 1,600 jobs globally, representing nearly 10 percent of its workforce, as part of a major strategic shift toward artificial intelligence and enterprise sales.

The Sydney-based tech firm revealed the restructuring on March 12, 2026, stating that the move is aimed at reallocating resources to accelerate AI development and improve its financial position after recent stock market pressure.

In a memo to employees, Atlassian Co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said the layoffs are not simply about AI replacing workers, but about adapting to changing technological demands. He noted that artificial intelligence is reshaping the skills required across the company. Tech Mahindra Denies Mass Layoff Rumours, IT Giant Issues Clarification to NSE Over Social Media Speculation.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend AI doesn’t change the mix of skills we need or the number of roles required in certain areas,” Cannon-Brookes wrote. He added that the restructuring will help Atlassian self-fund increased investment in AI technologies.

Global Impact of Atlassian Job Cuts

The layoffs will affect employees across Atlassian’s global offices. North America will account for around 40 percent of the job cuts, while Australia will see about 30 percent. Around 16 percent of the layoffs are expected to impact India, where Atlassian has a significant engineering workforce. Oracle Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant May Cut 30,000 Jobs Amid AI Spending Surge.

The company said it expects to incur restructuring costs between 225 million USD and 236 million USD, with the process expected to be completed by June 2026.

Employees affected by the layoffs will receive a minimum 16 week severance package, which Atlassian says is higher than the legal requirements in many regions.

CTO Rajeev Rajan to Step Down

The restructuring also includes a leadership change. Chief Technology Officer Rajeev Rajan will step down from his position on March 31, as the company reorganizes its internal structure to move faster in an AI-driven market.

Part of a Larger Tech Industry Trend

Atlassian’s decision reflects a broader shift in the global tech industry, where companies are cutting costs and restructuring teams to invest more heavily in generative AI and advanced software tools.

Despite the layoffs, Atlassian remains a major player in enterprise collaboration software, with products such as Jira and Confluence widely used by companies around the world. The current restructuring signals the company’s push to remain competitive as AI reshapes the future of the technology sector.

