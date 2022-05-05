Mumbai, May 5: 2021 had been an excellent year for public offerings in India. According to reports, more than 60 companies raised Rs 1,18,704 crore, which roughly equals USD 15.4 billion through IPOs the previous year. Many strong IPOs debuted in India last year. The list includes many giants such as PayTM's parent One97 Communications, Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Zomato, Star Health And Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., Sona BLW, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, Policybazaar, and many more.

The hype around certain IPOs, pro-business policies of the government, and the rapid digitisation made it possible for the market to boom. Owing to this, a lot of unlisted companies are looking forward to making their debut on the stock market. LIC IPO: Policyholders' Portion Fully Subscribed, Muted Demand in Non-Institutional Category.

Here Are Top 3 IPOs to Look Out For:

Ola: Cab-hailing giant Ola will be launching its initial public offerings (IPOs) soon. The company is planning to raise somewhere around Rs 7,300 crore through the IPO. The details are unknown yet. However, the company recently entered the electronic vehicle space. Following this, the hype around its IPO increased 3-fold.

Delhivery: The logistics giant Delhivery's IPO consists of fresh issuance of shares of Rs 5,000 crore and an Offer for Sale component of Rs 2,460 crore. The supply chain company had submitted its draft papers for Rs. 7,460 crores IPO. The price band for the equity shares of Delhivery is set at Rs 462 to Rs 487 per share which will open on May 11. Delhivery IPO To Open on May 11; Price Band Set at Rs 462–487 per Share.

Go Airlines: Go Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in India. The entire public issue of Go Airlines comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,600 crores. The IPO of the airline company is expected to open soon. However, the dates, price band, and lot size is not finalised yet.

Apart from these IPOs, many more companies are making their debuts. Mobikwik, Ixigo, Keventer Agro, PharmEasy, Muthoot Microfin, BoAt, OYO, Drooms, Wellness Forever healthcare, etc are also set to raise some fresh capital through public offerings in the financial year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).