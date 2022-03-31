Mumbai, March 31: Several parts of India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions. The maximum temperatures are gradually rising in the northern, western as well as central parts of India. Amid the rising temperature across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to continue over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, and Delhi on March 31. Heatwave conditions are likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas from April 1 to 3 with heatwave conditions in some pockets over these areas during the same period, IMD added.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Central & West India during next 4-5 days and Reduction in intensity of Heat Wave Spell over Northwest India during 01st-03rd April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/eMRUIGZpar — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 30, 2022

Apart from these regions, Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Telangana will reel from March 31 to April 1. Meanwhile, the Gujarat region will witness heatwave conditions from April 1 to 3. The heatwave conditions then move towards East Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch region during the next 5 days. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions Very Likely Over Maharashtra, Haryana Till April 1; Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka To Receive Rainfall.

As per the IMD, the Assam-Meghalaya region and Arunachal Pradesh may experience heavy rainfall from March 31 to April 3. IMD predicted that the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim region will witness rainfall on April 3. Apart from this, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep may have rainfall on March 31. While, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Karnataka may experience rainfall during the next 5 days.

According to IMD, there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees over most parts of Maharashtra, East India, and South Peninsular India during the next 3 to 5 days and no significant change thereafter. On the other hand, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and fall by about 1 to 2 degrees thereafter over the plains of Northwest India.

