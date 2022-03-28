Mumbai, March 28: Amid the rising temperature across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to take place over Northeast India over the next two days. Gutsy winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over the Northeast region on March 30 and 31st.

Due to the influence of wind discontinuity from Chhattisgarh to Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal, and South interiors of Karnataka for the next five days, the Monday weather bulletin said. Thane: Two Labourers Die While Cleaning Water Tank in Naupada Area.

Strong surface winds with a speed of 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh on March 28. The weather agency also said that heatwave conditions are likely to stay over the Western Himalayan region and Gujarat state for the next two days.

Check IMD's tweet:

Isolated Heat Wave are very likely over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West MP, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days; and over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March pic.twitter.com/wVTTcnUBTN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 27, 2022

Besides these states, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Rajasthan will observe heatwaves for the next five days while South Punjab, South Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, North Madhya Maharashtra, and the Marathwada region are also likely to witness a rise in temperature from March 29 to April 1.

The weather agency also stated that there would be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra for the next 24 hours and over other parts of the country for the next five days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).