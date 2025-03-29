New York, March 29: Oracle was attacked by cybercriminals who managed to steal patient data with the aim of extorting money from various medical providers in the United States. Earlier this month, the IT giant informed all healthcare customers about the Oracle data breach that occurred on January 22. The company revealed that the hackers were able to access patients' data and copied it to an outside location. Following this cyberattack, the FBI started an investigation into the breach and attempts by the hackers.

Oracle is an Austin-based company that acquired US healthcare startup Cerner Corp in 2022 for USD 28 billion. The acquisition reportedly bolstered the company's investment in the electronic health record sector and also helped it gain more clients on the cloud platform. Oracle acquired Cerner Corp with the aim of moving customers such as large hospital chains, small clinics, and government-run agencies and facilities to the cloud.

The company informed the customers that the cybercriminals were able to access the Cerner servers and took the data that had yet to be shifted to Oracle's cloud storage services. The IT company said it knew about the data breach around February 20. The reports mentioned that the data stolen by the hackers included information about the patient from electronic medical records. The reports further highlighted that a person familiar with the beach informed us that the cybercriminals had taken the recent patient records.

Despite the Oracle data breach, the company's Veteran Affairs department, part of its flagship USD 16 billion contract, was not affected. The company told its clients that it would support the organisations in reviewing information to identify the impacted patients. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declined to share more details about an ongoing investigation. The exact number of patients affected by the cyberattack has not yet been made public, and more details are expected to be revealed at the end of the FBI investigation.

