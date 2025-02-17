Mumbai, February 17: As online scams continue to rise, many individuals fall victim to fraudulent activities while booking services like hotels or tickets. One such scam is the "fake number" scam, where scammers impersonate legitimate businesses, tricking consumers into making payments. Let's learn what a "fake number" scam is and how to avoid it.

Recently, Instagram content creator Shreya Mitra became a victim of this scam. While booking a hotel for her upcoming trip to Puri, she googled Mayfair Heritage Puri and contacted the number that appeared at the top of the search results. Unaware that it was a scam, she made a UPI payment of INR 93,600 for the booking. When she later requested an email invoice, she discovered that she had been duped. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

What Is ‘Fake Number’ or ‘Fake Website’ Scam on Google?

The ‘Fake Number’ or ‘Fake Website’ scam is a growing online threat in which scammers exploit search engines, particularly Google, to deceive unsuspecting users. Scammers manipulate Google’s search results to display fraudulent phone numbers or fake websites that appear legitimate, often impersonating well-known businesses like hotels, airlines, or banks. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Codes and Be Safe From Scammers?

These fraudulent numbers are listed prominently in search results, and victims unknowingly call or visit these sites, thinking they are contacting the official business. Once the victim engages with the scammer, they may be tricked into providing payment or sensitive information, leading to financial loss or identity theft.

How Can You Protect Yourself From Scammers?

While Google listings often provide accurate information, it’s essential to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams. The safest approach is to visit the business's official website directly. Use the contact details provided on the verified website rather than relying on search engine results.

Scammers can create convincing fake websites to deceive users, but carefully inspecting the website’s URL can help you spot fraudulent sites. Look for subtle misspellings, unusual domain extensions, or anything that seems off. Ensuring the website is secure (with ‘https://’) and belongs to the official company is crucial. Staying cautious and verifying details can save you from becoming a victim of online scams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).