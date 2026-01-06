New Delhi, January 6: The central government is facing a scheduling decision for the upcoming Union Budget 2026, as February 1, the traditional date for the budget presentation, falls on a Sunday. While the Finance Ministry has not yet issued an official confirmation, the calendar overlap has prompted discussions on whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the fiscal plan on the weekend or move the event to Monday, February 2.

The Union Budget is a critical event for financial markets, which are typically closed on Sundays. Presenting the budget on a non-trading day would prevent immediate market reactions, a factor that historically influences the government’s choice of timing. PM Kisan eKYC Update: Know How To Complete KYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Instalment.

Union Budget 2026 Date: The Sunday Dilemma

Since 2017, the Union Budget has consistently been presented on the first day of February. This change was introduced to ensure the budgetary process is completed before the start of the new financial year in April.

However, when February 1 falls on a weekend, the government has two main options. It can choose to maintain the tradition of the first day of the month, as seen in 2020, when the budget was presented on a Saturday. Alternatively, it can defer the presentation to the first working day of the week. Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 3,000 Joint Installment for December-January on January 14, Says Report.

Financial experts and market analysts are closely watching for the official notification. A Sunday presentation would mean that the Stock Exchanges (BSE and NSE) might need to conduct a special trading session to allow investors to respond to the announcements.

From an administrative perspective, moving the date to February 2 would provide the Parliament and the Finance Ministry with a standard working-day environment. However, this would slightly delay the legislative process for the Finance Bill.

Historical Precedents

There is precedent for weekend budget presentations. In 2020, the Union Budget was delivered on a Saturday. During that instance, the stock markets remained open for a special session to accommodate the landmark financial news.

Conversely, in years before the 2017 reform, budgets were often moved to accommodate weekends or holidays. The final decision remains with the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) and the President’s Secretariat.

The government is expected to clarify the schedule in the coming days as the Winter Session of Parliament concludes and preparations for the Budget Session begin. Once the date is finalised, the traditional "Halwa Ceremony," which marks the beginning of the budget document printing process, will be scheduled. This event typically takes place about ten days before the actual presentation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).