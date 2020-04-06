What is The Salary of President of India, Prime Minister, Vice President, Governors and MPs?

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu (Photo Credits: Facebook, Getty Images)

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and all state Governors have voluntarily offered to take a 30 percent salary cut for a year. All member of parliaments and ministers will also take a similar pay cut and the money will go to the country's consolidated fund. Salaries of MPs Cut by 30% For A Year From April 1, 2020; President, VP, Governors Take Voluntary Pay Cut of 30%; MPLAD Funds Suspended For 2020-2022 to Make Consolidated Fund For Fight Against Coronavirus.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance slashing allowances and pension of parliamentarians and ministers, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. The ordinance will effect from April 1, 2020. "Apart from the ordinance on MP salary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and many state governors and lieutenant-governors have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," the Union minister said.

Since the government announced a pay cut, people are wondering what is the salary of President of India, Vice President of India, State Governors and Member of Parliaments. Heres what they earn?

What is The Salary of President of India?

The President is the highest official in the country and also called as the first citizen. The President earns Rs 5 lakhs a month, which is non-taxable. He also gets several other allowances and post-retirement benefits.

What is The Salary of Vice President of India?

The Vice President of India draws a salary of Rs 4 lakh per month. The post also offers several other emoluments and allowances such as free medical facilities, free accommodation, etc.

What is The Salary of State Governors?

Governors get a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per month and other allowances fixed for Governors of States.

How Much Prime Minister of India Earns?

The Prime Minister of India earns a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh. The position also offers allowances as the Member of Parliament and other allowances of being a Prime Minister.

What is Salary of Member of Parliament (MP)?

A member of parliament in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha draws a salary of Rs 1 lakh. The position also offers constituency allowances of Rs 45,000, Parliament Office allowance Rs 45,000 and Parliament session allowance Rs 2000, per day.

Meanwhile, the government in a meeting on Monday also approved the suspension of MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years. Rs 7,900 crores from the PMLADS will go to Consolidated Fund, Javadekar said. “Charity begins at home,” he added.