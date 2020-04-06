Salaries of MPs Cut by 30% For A Year From April 1, 2020; President, VP, Governors Take Voluntary Pay Cut of 30%; MPLAD Funds Suspended For 2020-2022 to Make Consolidated Fund For Fight Against Coronavirus

File image of PM Narendra Modi entering Parliament (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6: Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the central government on Monday announced to slash salaries, allowances and pension of incumbent and former lawmakers, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension of lawmakers by 30 percent with effect from April 1, 2020, for a year. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 6.

Besides, President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and all Governors of states have voluntarily take pay-cut, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar after the cabinet meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The union cabinet also decided to suspend the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for two years.

"The cabinet has approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years - Rs 7900 crores - will go to Consolidated Fund of India," Javadekar said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 109 deaths were reported across the country due to coronavirus.

Video of Prakash Javadekar's Press Conference:

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4067, with at least 490 new cases and 26 new deaths being reported in the last 12 hours, the ministry said. Till Sunday evening, the total number of cases was 3,577 while 83 deaths were reported. The ministry said as of now, 3666 cases are active while 291 people have been cured and discharged. One person has migrated while 109 have died due to the virus, the ministry said.