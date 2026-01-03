New Delhi, January 3: In a historic milestone for Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, a final-year student has secured an annual compensation package of INR 2.5 crore, the highest ever offered in the institute’s history. The record-breaking offer was made during the 2025–26 placement season, marking a significant moment since IIT Hyderabad was established in 2008.

The unprecedented offer was secured by Edward Nathan Varghese, a 21-year-old Computer Science and Engineering student. He received the international offer from Optiver, a leading global trading firm headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Varghese will join Optiver’s Netherlands office as a Software Engineer in July 2026. Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? Know About 21-Year-Old IIT Hyderabad Student Who Bagged INR 2.5 Crore Job Offer for 1st Time at Institution.

This package surpasses IIT Hyderabad’s previous highest offer of around INR 1 crore, recorded in 2017. In recent years, top international salaries at the institute typically ranged between INR 60 lakh and INR 90 lakh, making the latest offer a major leap and a reflection of rising global demand for elite technical talent.

From Internship to Global Offer

Varghese secured the role through a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) after completing a rigorous two-month summer internship at Optiver’s global headquarters. The internship involved intensive training followed by a high-pressure project evaluation. Of the two IIT Hyderabad students selected for the internship, Varghese was the only one to convert it into a full-time role. IIT Placements 2026: Da Vinci Trading Offers Record INR 2.8 Crore Salary in 1st Phase of Final Campus Placements.

Strong Academic and Leadership Profile

Born in Hyderabad and educated in Bengaluru, Varghese comes from a family of engineers. He has been active in competitive programming since his first year and ranked among the top 100 coders in India. He also served as the Overall Head of the Office of Career Services at IIT Hyderabad, overseeing campus placements. Academically, he secured AIR 558 in JEE Advanced and a 99.96 percentile in CAT.

Placement Growth at IIT Hyderabad

Despite global economic uncertainty, the 2025–26 placement season at IIT Hyderabad has been robust:

Average package rose by about 75 percent, from INR 20.8 lakh to INR 36.2 lakh

24 international offers secured in Phase 1

Other top offers included INR 1.1 crore and INR 1.58 crore from leading tech firms

The institute reiterated that beyond headline figures, its focus remains on strong placement outcomes across all disciplines.

