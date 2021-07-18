New Delhi, July 17: There have been several cases of online fraud reported from parts of India where fraudsters blackmail people over fake video clips and dupe them of whopping amounts. With an aim to curb this menace, the Special Commissioner of Police Dr Muktesh Chander on Saturday alerted people about how dangerous it can be to accept a video call from strangers. The official also urged them to come forward and lodge an FIR if they fall prey to any such extortion racket.

The official also shared a video by Brut, showing how a person from Chhatisgarh was mentally harassed after he accepted a WhatsApp video call from a stranger. In the video, the person is heard describing his ordeal of how he received a message on WhatsApp from an international number and how it was a total nightmare for him. After days of chatting, the woman asked him to accept his video call. However, after he received the call, he was shocked to see that the woman was exposing herself. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Harasses 370 Women by Making Obscene Video Calls on WhatsApp, Arrested.

Stunned by her actions, he disconnected the call and blocked the number. The blackmailers dug up his social media too to find his family members and friends and threatened him that they would share the clip with them if he fails to give them the money they demanded. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

Watch the informative video shared by IPS Dr Muktesh Chander:

Never accept video call from strangers. You may fall victim to extortion racket. Caller may be a nude girl who is part of the gang trying to trap you. See this video how it happens. Do not hesitate to lodge FIR with police if you are a victim. https://t.co/tq2PAUGNaB — Dr. Muktesh Chander, IPS (@mukteshchander) July 17, 2021

In a tweet, the IPS officer urged people not to accept any video calls from strangers as it can lead them into big trouble. The official added that people might fall prey to extortion rackets by answering random video calls. "Never accept video calls from strangers. You may fall victim to an extortion racket. The caller maybe a nude girl who is part of the gang trying to trap you. See this video how it happens. Do not hesitate to lodge FIR with police if you are a victim", the IPS officer said.

