New Delhi, February 1: As the country awaits the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history. She will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today, February 1, 2026, becoming the finance minister with the highest number of back-to-back budget presentations in India.

Since assuming charge of the finance portfolio in 2019, Sitharaman has presented every annual budget without interruption. Once delivered, the 2026–27 Budget will mark her ninth straight budget, placing her at the top of the list in terms of consecutive presentations. Budget 2026 Special Trading Session: NSE, BSE Open Today, Know Settlement and Withdrawal Rules.

Finance Ministers With the Longest Consecutive Budget Streaks

• Nirmala Sitharaman: Set to present nine consecutive Union Budgets from 2019 to 2026–27, the longest uninterrupted streak by any finance minister in India’s history.

• Morarji Desai: Delivered six consecutive budgets during one stretch of his tenure. He continues to hold the overall record for the highest number of budgets presented, a total of 10, including annual and interim budgets between 1959 and 1969.

• Manmohan Singh: Presented five consecutive budgets between 1991 and 1995, a period associated with major economic reforms.

• P. Chidambaram: Also delivered five back-to-back budgets from 2004 to 2008 during the UPA government.

Why Consecutive Budgets Matter

Presenting multiple budgets consecutively reflects political continuity and uninterrupted control of the finance ministry. The streak usually includes annual budgets and, in some cases, interim budgets, provided the minister holds the portfolio without a break. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.

As Union Budget 2026 is awaited today, Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget is poised to mark a significant chapter in India’s fiscal and parliamentary history.

