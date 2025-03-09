New Delhi, March 9: The Delhi police recently filed an FIR against Uttar Pradesh's Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya. Raja Bhaiya's wife, Bhanvi Singh, filed the complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave police station in the national capital. In her complaint, Singh accused her husband of years of physical and mental abuse. She also claimed that the violence caused severe injuries to her body.

According to a report in The Times of India, Raghuraj Pratap Singh and Bhanvi Singh have been living separately for the past few years. The complainant also alleged that she was subjected to continuous physical assault that led to lasting damage to her body parts. The FIR also stated that the Kunda MLA mentally tortured his wife for years. Singh also told cops that she fears for her life. Mathura: Criminal Fati Alias Assad Carrying Reward of INR 1 Lakh Killed in Encounter in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The complainant has also accused her in-laws, including her mother-in-law, of harassment. Bhanvi Singh told police officials that in the beginning she refrained from taking legal action despite facing abuse. However, she claimed that the alleged mistreatment did not stop. Before filing a complaint, Singh approached the National Commission for Women and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority with similar complaints; however, she did not pursue the matter further.

Two years ago, Raja Bhaiya's wife had filed an affidavit in a family court in which she had accused her husband of domestic violence, abuse, and extramarital affairs that spanned nearly three decades. While an investigation in connection with the incident is underway, let's know more about Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

Who Is Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya?

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, is a leader of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, a party he founded in 2018. He is currently an MLA representing the Kunda assembly constituency of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Born on October 31, 1969 in Kolkata, Raja Bhaiya belongs to a Rajput family. The 55-year-old politician graduated from the University of Lucknow in 1989. Muzaffarnagar: 2 Children Brutally Beaten While Tied to Tree in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Singh married Bhanvi Kumari Singh in February 1995. The couple has two sons and two daughters. According to Singh's election affidavit, he is an agriculturalist by profession.

