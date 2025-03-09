New Delhi, March 9: A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs one lakh was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura here early Sunday, police said. In an operation led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, the accused, identified as Fati alias Assad, sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. SSP Shailesh Pandey said the police had received an intelligence input, following which the operation was held.

"We had received information that he was seen in a house near Krishna Kunj colony along with his three accomplices. We identified the place, and when we rounded it, they fired indiscriminately. In retaliation, he was injured. We took him to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. His three accomplices managed to flee. A combing operation has been launched to nab them," he said. UP Encounter: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member With INR 1 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter With Special Task Force.

Criminal Killed in Encounter in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Police killed Asad alias Fati, a ₹1 lakh rewardee, in an encounter. An inter-state gang leader, he faced over three dozen cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder. Cases were registered against him in UP, Rajasthan and J&K DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey says,… pic.twitter.com/URG5MXfarA — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2025

The SSP said Fati was the leader of the Chhaimar gang and was wanted in over three dozen cases of loot, dacoity, and murder in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The slain criminal was originally from Gadmukteswar in Hapur, the SSP said. He had 18 cases registered against him in different police stations in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir On March 3, four wanted criminals were arrested after a brief encounter in which three of them suffered bullet injuries in Mathura, police said. Lucknow Encounter: Criminal Carrying INR 25,000 Bounty Caught by Police After Exchange of Fire, Another Manages To Flee (Watch Video).

In this operation, jointly done by the SOG team and the Kotwali police station of Uttar Pardesh, four interstate criminals of the Tatlu gang were arrested during an encounter. The gang used to extort money from businessmen of reputed establishments. During the encounter, three criminals were injured in the leg by bullets, a statement released by the police read. Rs 1,70,000 defrauded from the businessmen, the car used in the incident and a large quantity of arms and cartridges were recovered from their possession, it added. The injured accused were sent to Mathura District Hospital for treatment, police said. The action following the Uttar Pradesh Police’s crackdown on organised crime.

