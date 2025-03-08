A shocking video from Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing two children being brutally beaten while tied to a tree. In the footage, one boy is seen tied to the tree, while another younger child is being mercilessly beaten. The children, visibly distressed, can be heard begging for forgiveness as they are subjected to this inhumane treatment. The video, which has sparked outrage online, has drawn attention to the incident. Authorities are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and take necessary action. The brutality of the incident has left the public horrified, with many calling for swift justice. Muzaffarnagar: 2 Minor Boys Tied to Tree, Brutally Beaten by Mob Over Suspicion of Theft in UP's Kawal Village; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

2 Children Brutally Beaten While Tied to Tree in Uttar Pradesh

Two Children Brutally Beaten While Tied to Tree (Photo Credits: X/@Gagandeep)

