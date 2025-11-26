Mumbai, November 26: The 26/11 Mumbai attack was a devastating terror strike that brought Mumbai to a standstill. Even seventeen years after the attacks, the fear and grief still remain fresh in the minds of several Mumbaikars. On November 26, 2008, ten members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out twelve serial shooting and bombing attacks across India’s financial capital – Mumbai. The attacks went on for 4 days, killing 175 people and injuring more than 300.

Below are some key facts about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as we pay homage to those who laid their lives in these terror attacks. From Nana Patekar’s ‘The Attacks of 26/11’ to Dev Patel’s ‘Hotel Mumbai’, 5 Movies and Shows That Explored the Horrific 2008 Mumbai Attacks and Where To Watch Them Online.

The attacks began on the evening of November 26, and eight of the attacks occurred in South Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College.

On the same day, there was an explosion that was recorded at Mumbai’s port area in Mazgaon, as well as a taxi in Vile Parle.

Of the ten sights that were attacked on 26/11, nine were secured by the Mumbai Police by November 28.

The attacks on the Taj Hotel required the intervention of India's National Security Guards, who conducted Operation Black Tornado to flush out the remaining terrorists, who were killed at the hotel, ending the days of terror reign.

According to official reports, of the 175 deaths that were accounted for during the 26/11 attacks, 15 were policemen and two were NSG commandos. This number also includes the nine attackers who were killed.

Ajmal Kasab was the sole surviving attacker, who was finally executed in 2012.

The aftermath of 26/11 saw various changes in the Maharashtra government and the police system. One important addition was the inception of the tactical unit - Force One - which was commissioned two days before its first anniversary at the time of establishment Shri Jayant Patil was State Home Minister of Maharashtra.

The 26/11 attacks was one of the most haunting and impactful terror attacks that Mumbai withstood. There were long standing impacts of the attack, which is still visible across the city. At the Taj Mahal Hotel, Celebrated artist MF Hussain, whose art was destroyed in the attacks, agreed to replace the paintings with a series that condemned the attack. Several events are also organised to remember the innocent lives that were lost during this attack as well as the police and defence personnel who were killed by the terrorists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 05:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).