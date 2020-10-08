Mumbai, October 8: Mukesh Ambani once again gained the top spot in the Forbes India richest list of 2020. The chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, continues to be the wealthiest Indian for the 13th consecutive year. Among the 100 richest individuals in the country, Ambani is ranked number one with a net worth of $88 billion. The tycoon added $37.3 billion, bringing his fortune to $88.7 billion, a rise of 73 percent. On Thursday, Forbes released 2020's list of the top 100 richest Indians. Mukesh Ambani Is Now the 4th Richest Man in World, Net Worth Increases to $80.6 Billion.

Ambani is followed by Adani Group’s Gautam Adani with a net worth of $25 billion and then by Shiv Nadar with a net worth of 20.4 billion dollars. Radhakishan Damani with net worth of 15.4 billion dollar, Hinduja brothers with a net worth of 12.8 billion dollar and Cyrus Poonawalla with a net worth of 11.5 billion dollar, rank third, fourth and fifth respectively. Mukesh Ambani has been reigning on the top of Forbes India richest list for the past decade and this is his 13th year on Rank 1.

Check List:

Indians Net worth Mukesh Ambani 88.7 billion dollar Gautam Adani 25.2 billion dollar Shiv Nadar 20.4 billion dollar Radhakishan Damani 15.4 billion dollar Hinduja brothers 12.8 billion dollar Cyrus Poonawalla 11.5 billion dollar Pallonji Mistry 11.4 billion dollar Uday Kotak 11.3 billion dollar Godrej Family 11 billion dollar Lakshmi Mittal 10.3 billion dollar

According to reports, half of India's 100 richest on the 2020 Forbes India Rich List saw gains amid the COVID-19 pandemic in which India was among the severely affected countries facing a sharp economic contraction. The ones who garnered profit, their collective net worth rose 14 percent to $517.5 billion from a year earlier, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex stock index remained flat from a year ago.

Reports inform that shares of Ambanis's Reliance Industries soared amid the nation's lockdown when Ambani raised more than $20 billion from a string of marquee investors for Jio Platforms. Investors are now eyeing Reliance Retail, which has already raised more than $5 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic benefited fortunes in some other sectors as well. Repots inform that increased data consumption by those stuck at home during the pandemic lifted telecom company Bharti Airtel's share price by 42 percent in the past year and boosted the wealth of chairman Sunil Mittal and his family. He climbs three spots to No. 11 with a fortune of $10.2 billion.

