New Delhi, November 26: PM Narendra Modi on the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks paid his tributes to people who lost their lives on this day in 2008. He said, "Terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror."

The Prime Minister was addressing a conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies marking the celebrations of Constitution Day in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The Lok Sabha organised the two-day conference at the banks of the Narmada River to celebrate the Constitution Day. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Randeep Singh Surjewala And Other Politicians Pay Tributes to Heroes Who Sacrificed Their Lives While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists.

Here's what PM Modi said:

This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tributes to them. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror: PM pic.twitter.com/b1WKXhJZxo — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers on Thursday paid tributes to people and security personnel who lost their lives in Mumbai terror attacks. "I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).