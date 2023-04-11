Mumbai, April 11: There seems to be only good news coming in for government employees under the 7th pay commission. After receiving the first dearness allowance hike of 2023, the Central government employees could receive their second DA hike in July 2023. If reports are to be believed, the Centre could raise the DA by 4 percent once again in July 2023 hike.

Amid all of this, Central government employees are eagerly awaiting to hear good news about the new pay commission. The Centre wants the government to do away with the existing pay commission and bring in the 8th pay commission. Even since the government hiked DA by 4 percent of its employees in September last year the employees have been demanding a new pay commission. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Bihar Cabinet Approves Rules for Hiring School Teachers, 4% Dearness Allowance Hike.

Meanwhile, as the demand for a new pay commission gains momentum, a report in DNA has said that the employees' union will prepare and submit a memorandum about the 8th pay commission to the government soon. In its memorandum, the employees' union will list their demands including the introduction of the 8th pay commission and the raising of the Fitment Factor rate.

When Will the Government Announce 8h Pay Commission?

There are various news reports claiming that the Centre could possibly replace the 7th pay commission with the new 8th pay commission. While the introduction of the pay commission could boost the salary of government employees, the Centre, in the past has denied receiving any proposals to set up the 8th pay commission.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Narendra Modi government could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections. The reports also state that the government could implement the new pay commission in 2016. However, the rumours can only be confirmed if the government makes an official announcement regarding the same. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Hike DA By 4% in July Again, Check Latest News Update Here.

Every 10 years, the Centre introduces a new pay commission and a similar pattern was followed during the implementation of the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay commissions respectively. Some reports also claimed that the government could completely do away with the pay commissions. Rather, plans are to introduce a new system wherein the salary of government employees increases automatically.

