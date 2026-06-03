8th Pay Commission Update: Deadline Extended Again, When Will Central Government Employees Get Salary Hike and Arrears?

The 8th Pay Commission has once again extended the deadline for employee unions, staff associations and pensioner groups to submit their recommendations, raising fresh questions about when nearly 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners can expect revised salaries, pensions and arrears.

In a recent notification, the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) announced that the last date for submitting memorandums has been extended to June 15, 2026. This marks the second extension in less than two months. Earlier, the deadline was April 30 before being pushed to May 31.

The Commission clarified that June 15 will be the final deadline and no further extension will be granted. It also stated that submissions will be accepted only through its official online portal, while hard copies, emails and PDF submissions may not be considered. 8th Pay Commission 2026: How Much Arrears Will Level 3 Employees Get? Check Fitment Factor-Wise Estimates.

8th Pay Commission Update

🚨 The deadline for submission of Memorandums to the 8th Central Pay Commission has been extended till 15 June 2026. 📌 This is the final extension and no further extension will be granted. All stakeholders, staff associations, and employees should submit their representations… pic.twitter.com/Fl7XdLDjRI — 8th pay commission (@8thpaycommision) May 30, 2026

The extension indicates that the Commission is still actively gathering feedback from employee organisations, pensioner associations and government departments across the country. The consultation process, which began on March 5, 2026, is now entering a crucial phase as the panel works toward finalising recommendations that could shape the compensation structure of central government employees for the next decade.

The Centre constituted the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 and provided it with an 18-month timeline to submit its report. Based on this schedule, the recommendations are expected to be submitted by mid-2027.

One of the most significant aspects of the 8th Pay Commission is that its recommendations are expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. As a result, salary arrears have already started accumulating for eligible employees and pensioners. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Minimum Basic Pay To Hit INR 51,480? What Experts Predict for the New Pay Commission.

While the government has not announced an implementation date, employee representatives believe revised salaries could be rolled out around April 2027, coinciding with the beginning of a new financial year. However, any delay beyond that could further increase the government's arrears burden.

The eventual payout is expected to be substantial because employees would receive the difference between their existing salaries and revised pay scales from January 2026 onward. Pensioners are also likely to benefit from revised pension calculations and arrears.

However, some concerns remain. Experts point out that while basic pay arrears are generally paid retrospectively, House Rent Allowance (HRA) revisions may not always be compensated for past periods. If such a scenario emerges, employees could lose out on higher HRA benefits that would otherwise have been available had the revised pay structure been implemented earlier.

The 8th Pay Commission will review salaries, pensions, allowances, fitment factors and various service-related benefits affecting around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence personnel and retired defence staff.

Among the key questions being closely watched are the final fitment factor, the expected percentage increase in salaries, pension revisions and possible reforms in retirement benefits. For comparison, the 7th Pay Commission recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, while the 6th Pay Commission applied a fitment factor of 1.86.

With consultations continuing and the memorandum submission deadline now extended to June 15, government employees and pensioners will have to wait a little longer for clarity on the salary revisions that could significantly impact their financial future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).