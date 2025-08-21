Agartala, August 21: A shocking incident of acid attack has come to light from Tripura, where a woman allegedly poured acid on her husband in the West Tripura district. The alleged incident occurred when the woman rode pillion with her husband on his motorcycle. The victim has been identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer by profession.

Cops said that Debbarma was admitted to the GBP hospital with burn injuries on his face and neck. It is learnt that his condition is said to be stable, reports PTI. Regarding the incident, Himadri Sarkar, Officer in Charge (OC) of Sidhai police station, said that Debbarma and his wife, Sumitra Debbarma, were travelling towards Chandpur on his bike on Wednesday, August 20. Tripura Horror: 29-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Strangling 5-Month-Old Daughter Over Alleged Love Affair.

"Suddenly, Sumitra poured acid on her husband. He stopped the bike and got down due to severe pain," Himadri Sarkar added. Unaware of what occurred, Debbarma started calling for help. This is when his wife tried to pour more acid on him; however, people from a nearby village intervened and prevented further harm. Post this, they rushed the victim to the GBP Hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Sumitra was possibly a victim of domestic violence, which may have motivated her to pour acid on her husband. So far, the victim has not lodged any formal complaint. The officer said Debbarma continues to receive medical care. Meanwhile, the accused wife is at large. Tripura Shocker: Man Makes Lewd Gestures Towards Minor Girl on Tripura Sundari Express, Brutally Thrashed by Other Passengers; Arrested After Video of Obscene Act Goes Viral.

"We conducted a search, but it appears Sumitra Debbarma is currently absconding following the incident," the officer added.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

