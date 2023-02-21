Agra, February 21: A newborn baby was found abandoned in a garbage heap in Agra. The baby was spotted by two siblings who were passing by the area in Prakash Puram neighbourhood. Delhi: Newborn Declared Dead by LNJP Hospital Found Alive After Hours, Alleges Family (Graphic Video Warning).

They saw a group of dogs skirmishing over something in the garbage, only to realise later that it was an abandoned infant. The siblings chased away the dogs and informed the police about the incident. The infant was then hospitalised and is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). LNJP Hospital Orders Inquiry into Live Newborn Declared Dead.

The police are trying to find the person who abandoned the infant in the garbage. Meanwhile, a number of people who learned about the incident, have expressed a desire to adopt the child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).