Ahmedabad, October 14: A huge fire broke out a chemical factor in Tulip Estate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday afternoon. According to initial reports, 17 fire tenders were the sport and an operation to extinguish the raging blaze was underway. Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Vapi, Thick Black Smoke Seen; Watch Video.

The fire reportedly started around 12:30 pm. Visuals from the Tulip Estate showed thick black smoke billowing from a structure that appears to be near a residential area. The Tulip Estate is on the on Ahmedabad-Changodar road.

Video of Fire at Chemical Factory in Tulip Estate in Ahmedabad:

A major #fire was reported at Tulip Estate on Ahmedabad-Changodar Road at 12.30 pm. Total 10 vehicles of #Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) engaged in firefighting at the spot pic.twitter.com/fvmTMrWN4u — Parth Shastri (@parthshastriTOI) October 14, 2020

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident. It was not clear what caused the fire. Further details were awaited.

