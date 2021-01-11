Ahmedabad, January 11: A woman in Ahmedabad allegedly attacked her father after a dispute over handwash bottle. The incident took place in Vasna area on January 9. The complaint was lodged by 64-year-old Jayesh Dave against his daughter and only child 34-year-old Payal. She was living with her parents - Jayesh Dave and Soha - after divorce nearly four years ago. Gujarat Shocker: School Principal in Jamnagar Calls 10-Year-Old Girl Student to School, Allegedly Molests Her Inside School Premises.

In his complaint, Dave said Payal attacked him with a wooden table after he questioned her over bringing a huge handwash bottle. "When I was at home at about 6 pm on Saturday, my daughter returned from a shopping trip," Dave was quoted by TOI as saying. "She had bought a big bottle of handwash. I asked her what the need was for such a huge bottle. Payal began shouting at me," he added. Gujarat Man Who Smuggled 761 Kg of Gold over 5 Years Nabbed.

According to Dave, when he told Payal not to scream, she began thrashing him. "She began beating me and found a small wooden table with which she attacked me indiscriminately. I was injured on my hands and feet," Dave said. An FIR was registered against Payal in connection with the alleged attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).