Ahmedabad, June 27: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was arrested for sharing obscene pictures of a girl, who was the fiancee of her ex-boyfriend. Reports inform that the 22-year-old woman was arrested by the cybercrime police for allegedly creating a social media account and posting obscene pictures of the girl. According to a report by TOI, the woman was traced by the crime branch from the IP address used while creating the social media account. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

The report quotes Crime branch officials saying that a woman had lodged a complaint on Saturday stating that someone had created an account and uploaded obscene photographs of her on social media and later sent a request to her fiance. After a complaint was registered, the cops swung to action and acquired the account logs and IP addresses. After a thorough technical analysis, the accused was identified, a resident of Naroda. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Thrashed Brutally by Husband And Kids Over Sound of Bell in Isanpur.

During her interrogation, the accused said that the girl whose photos she shared on social media was the fiance of her ex-boyfriend. The cops informed that the woman got access to her ex-boyfriend's chat as she had his Instagram ID and password. With an aim to get revenge, the accused got into the personal chat of her ex-boyfriend and the complainant and shared nude photographs. The police have arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phone allegedly used to share the photos.

