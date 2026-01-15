New Delhi, January 15: An Air India Airbus A350-900 was grounded at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday after a baggage container was sucked into one of its engines during taxiing. The incident, which occurred amid dense fog, followed an earlier flight disruption where the aircraft was forced to return to Delhi due to the sudden closure of Iranian airspace. The aircraft, registered as VT-JRB, had originally departed Delhi for New York (JFK) in the early hours of Thursday morning. While the flight was over Ahmedabad, the airline was notified of the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, prompting the pilots to perform an "air turn back" to Delhi.

Upon landing safely back at IGI Airport, the aircraft was taxiing to a parking bay when it encountered an improperly secured baggage container. Due to the high suction of the A350’s powerful engines, the container was drawn into the right-hand engine, causing significant visible damage to the engine blades and housing. Air India confirmed that all passengers and crew on board were safe and disembarked without injury. A video captured by a passenger showed the aircraft stationary on the tarmac, surrounded by ground staff inspecting the debris-clogged engine. Mid-Air Scare: Lahore-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Saudi Arabia After Technical Alert, Oxygen Masks Deployed Amid Passenger Panic.

"The aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," an Air India spokesperson said. "The aircraft is currently grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs." The airline stated it is proactively assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements or full refunds. The grounding of the A350—one of only six currently in Air India’s fleet—is expected to cause ripple effects across the airline’s long-haul network. These flagship wide-body jets are primarily deployed on high-capacity routes to London and New York. IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft Force-Lands Safely Near Jaisalmer After Engine Malfunction During Training Sortie in Rajasthan.

A Baggage Container Was Ingested by the Engine of an Air India A350 at Delhi Airport

A baggage container was ingested by the engine of an Air India A350 at Delhi Airport. pic.twitter.com/AUYsUYn2fa — BladudX (@BladudX) January 15, 2026

The incident also highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding ground handling and airside security at Indian airports. Aviation experts noted that "foreign object debris" (FOD) incidents are particularly hazardous during winter months when dense fog reduces visibility for both pilots and ground vehicle operators. The initial flight disruption was part of a broader impact on international aviation. Iran briefly closed its airspace on Thursday morning amid rising regional tensions, forcing several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to cancel or reroute flights scheduled to overfly the region. While the airspace has since reopened, the combined impact of the closure and the subsequent engine damage has left Air India facing a temporary shortage in its long-haul fleet.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).