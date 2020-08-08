Kozhikode, August 8: The death toll in the Air India Express accident in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday rose to 18 on Saturday. The Air India Express informed that the two pilots are among the deceased, the four-cabin crew members on board the aircraft are safe. Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister informed that 18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives, it is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Karipur today, where an Air India Express flight crash-landed on August 7. Air India Express Flight IX-1344 Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode; Watch Devastating Videos After The Plane Broke Into Two Pieces.

On Friday, Kerala witnessed one of the worst air disasters where the Air India Express flight, returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat mission, skidded off the runaway at the Kozhikode airport. There were a total of 190 people on board. The plane plunged 35 feet into the valley below, as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain on Friday. Air India Express Plane Crash in Kozhikode, Landslide in Idukki; Two Tragedies in 24 Hours Leave Kerala in Mourning.

Death toll in Kerala Plane Crash Rises to 18

Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire. I am going to the airport (Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur): Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister #Kerala https://t.co/4jXb4PAxQI — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Wreckage of Air India Express flight that crash-landed in Kerala; See Pics:

Kerala: Wreckage of #AirIndiaExpress flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur yesterday. 17 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/UUWTjAlTgZ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

In the wake of the deadly mishap, two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. The AAIB, DGCA & Flight Safety Depts have reached to investigate the incident. On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 190 people onboard, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but overshot and nose-dived into the valley and broke into two pieces. Kozhikode International Airport Has a Tabletop Runway Which Makes It Vulnerable; Here Are Other Dangerous Airports in the World to Land at.

The Air India Express in its statement had said, "Air India Express Limited regrets to confirm that its flight IX-1344 from DXB (Dubai International Airport) to Kozhikode International Airport (CCJ) was involved in an accident on August 7, 2020 at Calicut. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the passengers and crew and their families. We would like to inform that as of now there are 17 confirmed deceased including two pilots. The four-cabin crew members are confirmed safe," the air carrier said in the statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).