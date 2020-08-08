A flight skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode (Calicut) International Airport in Kerala on August 7, 2020. The plane was reportedly an Air India Express Aircraft. The flight, IX-1344 was part of India’s ‘Vande Bharat,’ initiative to bring back those stranded in foreign countries during the pandemic. According to media reports, at least 16 people died including former Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot, Captain DV Sathe. The incident has left many passengers on board injured. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot, and an official stated that Kozhikode International Airport, also called the Karipur airport, has a tabletop runway, which makes it vulnerable to mishaps. Tabletop runways are those which are located atop plateaus or hills with either one or both ends of those overlooking a cliff that suddenly drops into a deep gorge. Such runways are tricky for landing and take-offs. In this article, we will know more about Calicut Airport and other dangerous airports from around the world to land at.

Kozhikode International Airport

Kozhikode International Airport is an international airport located in Karipur, Malappuram district of Kerala, India. It is the only airport in the state with a tabletop runway. Tabletop runways are known for being difficult to land an aircraft. Such track is essentially the one built over the hill by levelling the surface. These runways have a steep drop either on one side or both sides. If there is a cliff, like in the case of Kozhikode, pilots are supposed to be extra careful to stop the plane at the right distance. And the rainy weather can make the situation even trickier and often pose a challenge for the pilots to understand the correct landing spot.

Below, we look at other airports from around the world which are risky and dangerous to land at.

Lukla Airport, Nepal

The Lukla Airport in Nepal serves as the main airport for those visiting Mt Everest. The reason that makes the airport dangerous to land on is how it is nestled in between mountains and the incredibly short length of the runway. There are also no air traffic controllers on site, so pilots are on their own to touch down. World's Most Dangerous Airports: Pictures And Videos That Will Make You Want To Visit the Airports, But Only From A Distance.

Gibraltar International Airport

Gibraltar International Airport or North Front Airport is probably the most extreme airport in South Airport. While the runway may not be particularly hard to land at, an interesting design feature makes it dangerous. The main street in the area called Winston Churchill Avenue intersects the runway and has to be closed when a plane needs to land.

Madeira Airport, Portugal

Madeira Airport in Portugal is known as one of the most dangerous airports in Europe because of its narrow runway. The landing strip sits between steep cliffs and the shores of the ocean, which do not leave much space for the planes to land.

Barra Airport, Scotland

Barra Airport in Scotland has gained disrepute as one of the most dangerous airports in the world. Its runway is a beach. High tide can disturb flight schedule. At times cars in the parking lot have to turn their lights on to help pilots during landing.

Narsarsuaq Airport, Greenland

The extreme airports in cold Greenland are constantly covered in ice. Amid frosted runway, the airport is subject to harsh winds and fog that contribute to the unfavourable conditions for landing. Again, the nearby active volcano also commonly erupts sending ash into the clouds which can stall and destroy engines, adding to the long list of problems at the runway.

These are some of the world’s dangerous airports for landing. Aside from the time of landing, there are many other aspects that pilots have to consider to make a safe landing at these airports.

