Air India Says Flight Bookings Currently Closed, Will Resume Only After Govt Order

Flight Operations | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 17: National carrier Air India issued a statement on Sunday to debunk the fake news of flights resumption making round on social media. The state-run airliner said it is not under its purview to decide whether flight operations can resume or remain suspended. The bookings are currently closed as the Government of India is yet to decide on resumption of services, it added. Civil Aviation Ministry Proposes Draft SOP Before Resumption of Flight Services in India.

"Air India flight bookings are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India," the state-run carrier said, adding that the passengers must only rely on official updates that will be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) or the Twitter handle of Air India.

A rumour was circulated on messaging application WhatsApp, based on a misinterpreted internal email of Air India. Some media outlets "misunderstood" the internal email and reported that the bookings are set to resume. "Commencement of domestic/international flights is not under the purview of Air India," the statement read.

Clarification Issued by Air India

#FlyAI : Clarification regarding news on the resumption of Domestic Flights by Air India. pic.twitter.com/sNjhKxRjUI — Air India (@airindiain) May 17, 2020

Domestic and international flight services in India were suspended from mid-March, after the threat of coronavirus transmission escalated. From May 7, only special flight operations were initiated under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries. The services were charged and the returnees were asked to remain in institutional or private quarantine for at least 14 days.