Civil Aviation Ministry Proposes Draft SOP Before Resumption of Flight Services in India; Suggestions Include Making Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For All, Barring People Above 80 Years From Travelling

Coronavirus scanning at an airport (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday sought suggestion from all aviation stakeholders including airlines and airport operators before the resumption of flight operations. As per the draft standard operating procedure (SOP) proposed by the ministry, passengers or staff will not be allowed to board a flight if they show any symptoms. The ministry proposed that people having green status on Aarogya Setu app will be allowed entry in the airport terminal building. Vande Bharat Mission Phase-II to Begin From May 16, India to Operate 149 Flights For Bringing Back Indians Stranded in 31 Countries: Reports.

The ministry also suggested to restrict people above 80 years from travel in the first phase of the flight resumption. as per the draft, passengers should not be allowed to carry cabin baggage in the initial phase, and the checked-in baggage should also be only in one piece. The ministry also asked the airlines to keep the same set of staff of cabin and cockpit crew together while preparing rosters.

Tweet by Civil AViation Ministry:

There are reports in the media regarding the SOP issued by MoCA for restarting of aviation post lockdown. It is clarified that suggestions were sought on a draft discussion paper from airlines & airports. The suggestions have now been received. The final SOP is yet to be issued. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 12, 2020

The draft SOP has also suggested measures that could be followed by security agencies as well as airport operators, including doing away with identity card checks at airport entry gates and ensuring social distancing requirements, reported PTI. The ministry also suggested to keep three rows of an aircraft vacant for isolating any passenger who has a medical emergency onboard. 12 Special Flights to Reach India on Day 6 of 'Vande Bharat Mission'

The ministry has proposed that passengers should reach the airport at least two hours before a flight. Passengers are also advised to do web check-in. Airports should have an isolation zone in the terminal building as well as the airside for passengers showing symptoms. It also asked the state governments to provide requisite help with medical infrastructure in case an airport does not have an APHO (Airport Health Organisation) set-up.

The flight services were suspended on the last week of March to contain the spread of coronavirus. The SOP was issued, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. On Monday, after the meeting with the state chief minsters, PM Modi hinted to extend the lockdown. However, he asked states to chalk out a strategy to ease lockdown restrictions.