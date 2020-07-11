New Delhi, July 11: National carrier Air India has reportedly sacked around 200 cabin crew members who were hired on contractual basis. The state-run flyer has also turned down the request sent by over 50 pilots to withdraw their resignations, said reports citing top sources on Saturday. Air India Pilots Association Civil Aviation Ministry to Clear Long Pending Dues or Allow Pilots to Quit Airline.

"Around 200 Air India cabin crew who were recently inducted on a contract basis, have been terminated. Also, request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation denied by AI management; these pilots are currently serving notice period," the airline sources were reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Air India, over the past few years, has been reeling under stressed finances. The cash-crunched airliner is expected to be completely disinvested by the Narendra Modi government in the near future.

Around 200 Air India cabin crew who were recently inducted on a contract basis, have been terminated. Also, request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation denied by AI management; these pilots are currently serving notice period: Airline sources — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

The reported move by Air India comes two days after the pilots' association of the airliner asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to either disburse their pending salaries or allow them to submit their resignations.

"We informed MoCA officials to clear our long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the Air India Pilots Association after their meeting with the government officials.

