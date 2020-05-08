Alcohol Gets Costlier in Assam As Excise Duty Hike on Liquor to Increase Price by 25 Percent

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Dispur, May 8: Liquor prices shot up sharply in Assam as the state government decided to increase excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25 percent. This move is expected to raise additional revenue of Rs 1,000 crore. The cabinet meeting also approved several labour reforms, including allowing shifts from eight hours to 12 hours and allowing tea estates and manufacturing units to start will full workers strength. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that "increase in MRP by 25 percent will give government Rs 1000 Crore.” Tea states who are operating with 50 percent personnel are allowed to start with full capacity while maintaining social distancing norms.

ANI Tweet:

The Assam government has increased the excise duty on liquor by 25%: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary pic.twitter.com/wLpbLW1HdO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 54 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Till now, 34 individuals have recovered from the virus, while one person has died.