New Delhi, September 11: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to fix reasonable prices for ambulance services to COVID-19 patients. The top Court also expressed concern over inflated charges that are being charged for ambulance services across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been reports about the ambulance providers demanding excessive charge for giving service to coronavirus patients.

In its directive, the Supreme Court said that state governments are bound by advisory issued by the Central government to deal with the pandemic. Adding further, the top Court said that all state governments must ensure that sufficient number of ambulances are provided in each district to carry COVID-19 patients to hospital. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 96,551 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 45 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 76,271.

Here's the tweet:

Supreme Court directs states to fix reasonable prices for ambulance services to #COVID19 patients; expresses concern over inflated charges. — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

In India, the COVID-19 tally on on Friday recorded the biggest single-day spike both in number of fresh cases and deaths in 24 hours. The country saw 96,551 new infections which took the total tally to 45,62,414, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. A total of 1,209 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, following which the death toll in the country touched 76,271.

