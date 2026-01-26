Satna, January 26: A shocking incident at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital has raised serious questions about the state of emergency healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh after a critically ill patient died when the rear door of an ambulance got jammed at the hospital gate.

The deceased, 67-year-old Ram Prasad, was being referred to the district hospital from the Ramnagar Community Health Centre after he collapsed at home on Saturday morning. According to his family, he had been warming himself near a fire when he suddenly lost consciousness. He was rushed to the CHC, where doctors provided preliminary treatment and referred him to the district hospital in a 108 emergency ambulance. Love Marriage Triggers Social Ban: Ratlam Village Bars Milk, Vegetables for Families Over Inter-Caste Marriages (Watch Video).

Trouble began when the ambulance reached the hospital premises. Eyewitnesses said the rear door of the vehicle failed to open, trapping Ram Prasad inside as his condition deteriorated. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed hospital staff, attendants and bystanders attempting to force open the door using kicks, punches and tools. The ambulance driver was also seen trying to climb into the vehicle through a side window in a desperate bid to reach the patient. Online Gaming Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Businessman’s Wife Loses INR 60 Lakh to ‘Invite Game Club’ Scam in Gwalior; FIR Registered.

After several minutes, the door was finally pried open and Ram Prasad was taken out on a stretcher. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, sparking outrage among the family and locals.

The district health department later claimed that the patient had already died before reaching the hospital. Dr Manoj Shukla, the Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer, said a notice had been issued to the district coordination officer to determine responsibility and initiate appropriate action.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the poor maintenance of 108 emergency ambulances in Satna district. In recent months, multiple reports have pointed to mechanical failures, staff shortages and delayed response times, underscoring systemic gaps in emergency healthcare services that can prove fatal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

