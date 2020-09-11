New Delhi, September 11: The coronavirus tally in India on Friday crossed the 45 lakh mark with the biggest spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 45,62,415. Of the total cases, there are a total of 9,43,480 active cases, while as many as 35,42,664 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals. Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India mounted to 76,271, the data by the Ministry of Health said.

On Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 5,40,97,975 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 10, 2020 of which a total of 11,63,542 samples were tested on Thursday alone. The COVID-19 recovery rate has now reached 77.74 percent. At present, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.68 percent. Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Pause is a 'Wake-Up Call And Shouldn't Discourage Researchers', Says WHO.

Here's the tweet:

In India, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-affected states which account for over 62 percent of the active cases, according to the Ministry. Maharashtra is the worst-hit among all states with the total coronavirus cases touching 9,90,795. The state reported 23,446 new cases on Thursday and is likely to cross the million mark on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra rose to 28,282 with 495 more fatalities. China Approves First Nasal Spray COVID-19 Vaccine for Phase One Clinical Trials in November 2020.

India is currently the second-worst hit country by coronavirus after the US while Brazil ranks third. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases topped the 28 million mark, while the deaths increased to over 908,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

