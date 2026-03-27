Gwalior, March 27: In a major development, Amita Singh Tomar, a woman tehsildar who rose to national fame after winning INR 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati, has been arrested in connection with an alleged INR 2.5 crore flood relief scam in Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, Tomar was arrested from Gwalior on Thursday. “A team led by Baroda Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Avneet Sharma arrested Tomar from her home in Gwalior’s Chandravadni Naka. Tomar was the tehsildar of Vijaypur but was removed from the post by Collector Arpit Verma on Wednesday,” an official said. Delhi Cyber Police Bust INR 21.46 Lakh Online Investment Fraud, 2 Arrested in Rajasthan’s Sikar for Cheating Victim via Prepaid Task Scam.

She was later produced in court and lodged in a jail in Shivpuri. Authorities said Tomar had earlier sought anticipatory bail from the high court and the Supreme Court, but her pleas were rejected.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in 2021 flood relief operations in Baroda tehsil of Sheopur district. Officials claim funds worth INR 2.5 crore were diverted into fake bank accounts. “Tomar had been absent from her duties, and a police team subsequently traced her and arrested her in Gwalior,” said Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Agarwal. IDFC First Bank Fraud: Ex-Manager and 3 Others Arrested in INR 590-Crore Scam in Haryana; Know Their Modus Operandi and How the Fraud Unfolded.

So far, 22 patwaris and one tehsildar have been arrested in the case, while around 110 people have been named in the FIR. “The case is being probed by the SDOP of Baroda,” officials confirmed.

Tomar had gained widespread recognition after appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where she won INR 50 lakh.

Her arrest has drawn attention to alleged corruption in relief fund distribution, raising serious concerns over accountability in government schemes.

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