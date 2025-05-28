Amnesty International Day is an annual event that is marked on May 28 around the world. Amnesty International Day falls on May 28 every year. This was the day in 1961 when lawyer Peter Benenson published "The Forgotten Prisoners" in The Observer, which was then reprinted around the world. Amnesty International is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on the protection of human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom. It works to prevent abuses to human rights, to fight for justice for those whose rights have been violated. In this article, let’s know more about Amnesty International Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year

Amnesty International Day 2025 Date

Amnesty International Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

Amnesty International Day History

Amnesty International was founded in London in July 1961 by English barrister Peter Benenson. He was previously ben a founding member of the UK law reform organization JUSTICE. Benenson was influenced by his friend Louis Blom-Cooper, who led a political prisoners' campaign.

When Peter Benenson heard that two Portuguese students were sentenced to seven years after “drinking a glass to liberty,” he thought of establishing this day. The article titled “The Forgotten Prisoners”, published in ‘The Observer’ in May 1961 gained widespread attention which resulted in an appeal that gradually was formed into an organisation.

Amnesty International Day Significance

Amnesty International Day is an important global event that recognises the organisation’s work in promoting human rights and fighting injustice globally. The organisation has played a notable role in human rights issues due to its frequent citation in the media and by world leaders.

Amnesty International has more than ten million members and supporters around the world with a mission to campaign for a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).