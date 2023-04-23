Delhi, April 23: Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief, was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga on April 23. Amritpal’s arrest comes a month after the police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit.

Amritpal was arrested from a Gurudwara in Moga ending the 36-day long manhunt that began on March 18. He is being taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh for further proceedings. Till now, eight associates of Amritpal and his outfit have been shifted to the Dibrugarh jail. Amritpal Singh Arrested: ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief and Pro-Khalistan Preacher, Arrested From Moga District by Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh Arrested: Charges Against Radical Preacher

Kidnapping and Assault Charges

Amritpal was booked on February 16 this year after a man alleged that he was kidnapped and threatened by the radical leader and his supporters and was beaten by them. He said Singh knew the details of his family members and threatened to kill him if he posted anything against their group on social media. The charges include kidnapping, assault, and criminal intimidation against the Waris Punjab De chief. Amritpal Singh Arrested: Watch Video of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Addressing Gurudwara Gathering Before Surrendering to Police in Moga.

Ajnala Police Station Incident

On February 24, a case was filed against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and many of his supporters for storming the Ajnala Police station. Singh and his supporters were seen brandishing swords and weapons inside a police station, clashing with cops for the release of one of their fellow preachers.

House Arrest After Murder Of Sudhir Suri

In November 2022, Amritpal Singh was also placed under house arrest in Moga keeping in mind the law and order situation in the area after the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri outside a temple in Amritsar. Many had alleged that Amritpal had planned the murder of Suri, as the vehicle of the prime accused had a Waris Punjab De sticker.

Arms Act

The latest charge against Amritpal Singh was filed under the Arms Act after a large stock of guns was found from his aides. According to official sources, he has maintained close connections with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and several terrorist groups headquartered abroad.

Amritpal along with several of his outfit members are booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants’ lawful discharge of duty. He is also booked under National Security Act (NSA).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).