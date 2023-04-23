‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh surrendered in Punjab's Moga this morning after over a month-long chase by the police. Amritpal Singh, sources say, addressed a gathering at a Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district before surrendering. He was arrested from the Gurdwara, officials said. Amritpal Singh Arrested: ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief and Pro-Khalistan Preacher, Arrested From Moga District by Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh in Gurudwara

#WATCH | Earlier visuals of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh at Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab. He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. pic.twitter.com/2HMxTr50s7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

