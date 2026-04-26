Global music icon Rihanna continues to make headlines during her highly publicised trip to India. Beyond her professional commitments, the singer experienced a deeply spiritual moment this week as she joined the Ambani family for a traditional welcome ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Inside Rihanna's Intimate Luncheon with the Ambanis in Mumbai.

Rihanna Performs Aarti at Ambani Residence - Watch Video

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Rihanna Joins Ambani Family for Aarti Ceremony

Rihanna was greeted with a grand reception by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Ambani. In a meaningful display of cultural exchange, the Diamonds singer participated in an aarti ceremony, a ritual of devotion involving lit lamps and prayers. Visuals from the event show Rihanna holding a decorated thali (plate) with lit diyas, standing alongside Anant Ambani and other family members. Dressed in a sleek satin ensemble, the singer appeared at ease as she tossed flower petals into the air during a vibrant outdoor celebration held within the luxurious estate.

Rihanna’s India Visit

This marks Rihanna’s second visit to the country in two years, following her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in March 2024. While her previous visit was centred around a private performance, her current trip which began on April 24, 2026 is primarily focused on a major brand event and the hosting of a high-profile pop-up shop. Her frequent visits suggest a growing creative and business connection with India's luxury and beauty markets. Rihanna Adds Indian Touch at Fenty Beauty Launch Bash, Stuns in Manish Malhotra Haathphool.

Rihanna Bonds With Ambanis

Rihanna’s rapport with the Ambani family and the Indian film fraternity has been a subject of social media fascination. Fans have been quick to recall her viral moment from 2024, where she was seen grooving to the Marathi hit Zingaat alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor. The singer's latest interaction at the Ambani home further cements her image as a global star who actively embraces local customs. Photos released by ANI capture candid moments between the singer and the family, including walking through the residence with Isha Ambani and sharing laughs with the younger members of the household.

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