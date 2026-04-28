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Fashion ENTERTAINMENT Radhika Merchant Ambani Styles Reworked Miu Miu White Shirt for Rihanna Luncheon; See the Full Designer Look (View Post) Radhika Merchant Ambani turned heads at a weekend luncheon for Rihanna, wearing a head-to-toe Miu Miu look styled by Esther Pinto. The ensemble featured a reworked bib-style white shirt and a crystal-embellished midi skirt. Blending uniform-inspired structure with delicate floral embroidery, Radhika showcased a masterclass in modern daytime chic.

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The Ambani residence recently played host to global icon Rihanna for an exclusive weekend luncheon, but it was Radhika Merchant Ambani’s masterclass in "reimagined prep" that stole the fashion spotlight. Styled by Esther Pinto, the younger Ambani daughter-in-law leaned into the whimsical yet structured world of Miu Miu, proving that even a basic white shirt can be a statement piece when reworked with high-fashion ingenuity. Radhika Merchant Stuns in Gorgeous White Backless Top and Red Skirt for Her Birthday Celebration; Orry Drops Pics From Star-Studded Party.

Radhika Merchant’s Floral Chic Look – See Post

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Radhika Merchant’s Miu Miu Floral Look

The centrepiece of Radhika’s ensemble was Miu Miu’s white side-tie shirt. A playful subversion of the classic button-down, the garment was reimagined as a bib-like piece featuring side fastenings. What elevated the look from corporate to couture was the delicate dandelion embroidery, designed to look as if petals were caught in a gentle mid-drift breeze. Radhika paired the shirt with a beige cotton-satin midi skirt. The skirt featured:

A vintage-washed finish for an effortless, lived-in feel.

Scattered crystal embellishments that mirrored the floral motifs on her top.

A clean, uniform-like silhouette that balanced the shimmer of the crystals.

Radhika Merchant’s Elegant Miu Miu Style

Radhika continued the floral fashion narrative with brown embroidered drill sandals from Miu Miu, elevated by delicate crystal detailing that added a subtle sparkle to her look. She styled the outfit with oversized statement earrings for a bold touch, while a baby-pink watch brought in a fresh, youthful contrast. Keeping her beauty look effortless, she opted for soft natural waves and minimal makeup, featuring pink-toned lips and lightly defined eyes, perfectly complementing the overall chic and feminine aesthetic. Radhika Merchant Looks Breathtaking in Hand-painted Lehenga at Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony.

Miu Miu Inspired Styling Tips

For those looking to replicate this aesthetic, Vogue India fashion associate Manglien Gangte suggests a more traditional "Miu Miu spin." "Lean into the brand's aesthetics with a pair of penny loafers, preferably in mahogany. Tie the hair back and finish the look with the brand’s Beau shoulder bag for a full runway-inspired vibe," Gangte recommends. Radhika’s choice reflects the growing quiet luxury trend within the Ambani family’s public appearances, favouring intricate craftsmanship and unique silhouettes over overt branding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Esther Pinto's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).