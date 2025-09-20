Vijayawada, September 20: In a shocking and bizarre incident, a drunk man bit off the head of a venomous snake after it bit him in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. What was more shocking was that the man later slept beside its carcass after killing it. After his health deteriorated, the man's family rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, September 18, in Chiyyavaram village of Thottambedu mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, NDTV reported. The man, identified as Venkatesh, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when a black krait, one of the most venomous snakes in India, bit him while he was returning home. Konaseema Shocker: Drunk Man Wraps Cobra Around Neck, Threatens Villagers in Andhra Pradesh; Bit Twice by Snake Before Being Rescued and Hospitalised (Watch Video).

In a fit of rage, Venkatesh allegedly caught the snake with his bare hands and bit its head off, killing it on the spot. He then carried the dead snake home and slept beside it, unaware of the seriousness of the venom already spreading through his body. Cobra Found on Toilet Seat in Ajmer: Tourists Panic As 5-Foot Venomous Snake Slithers Into Bathroom Through Commode at Pushkar Hotel in Rajasthan, Video Surfaces.

As the night progressed, Venkatesh’s condition deteriorated rapidly. Alarmed by his worsening health, his family rushed him to Srikalahasti Area Hospital, where he was given emergency treatment. Due to the severity of the envenomation, doctors referred him to Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Friday morning, September 19, for advanced care. According to the report, the man's condition is critical.

