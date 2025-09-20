In a shocking incident, a 5-foot-long venomous cobra was found on a toilet seat at a hotel in Pushkar, Ajmer district, sending tourists into a panic. The snake reportedly slithered into the bathroom through the commode on the second floor, hissing and startling guests. Upon receiving the alert, the Rajasthan Cobra Team rushed to the hotel and carefully captured the reptile after a tense operation. Video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media, showing the reptile attacking and hissing at the rescue team as they attempted to capture it. The team then safely released the cobra into a nearby forest. Cobra Found on Toilet Seat in Kota: Panic in Hostel of JK Lone Hospital As Venomous Snake Slithers Into Bathroom Through Commode, Video Surfaces.

5-Foot Cobra Enters a Hotel Bathroom Through Toilet in Pushkar

अजमेर जिले की तीर्थ नगरी पुष्कर में होटल की दूसरी मंजिल पर 5 फीट लंबा जहरीला कोबरा सांप दिखने से हड़कंप मच गया। कोबरा कमोड में फुंकार मारता नजर आया, जिसे देखकर पर्यटकों की सांसें थम गईं। सूचना पर राजस्थान कोबरा टीम मौके पर पहुंची और कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद सांप को पकड़कर सुरक्षित जंगल… pic.twitter.com/ajfs269uee — ABP News (@ABPNews) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Aaj Tak ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

