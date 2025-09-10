In a bizarre incident from Mummidivaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district, a drunk man created chaos by wrapping a venomous cobra around his neck and roaming the streets. Identified as Gollapalli Konda, he reportedly found the snake in his hen cage, where it had bitten him once. Instead of seeking help, Konda, under the influence of alcohol, caught the reptile in anger and challenged it, shouting, “Will you bite me?” He then marched through the village, frightening locals by threatening to throw the snake at them. The shocking video of the act quickly went viral on social media. The situation turned dangerous when the cobra bit him again during the stunt. Villagers finally intervened, killed the snake, and rushed Konda to a government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. Snake Spotted in Thane: Reptile Seen Swimming in Waterlogged Premises of Majiwada Lodha Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

Drunk Man in Konaseema Wraps Cobra Around Neck, Bit Twice Before Rescue

In a bizarre incident from AP’s Konaseema, a man under the influence of alcohol was bitter twice by a cobra but continued to roam the village holding the snake, threatening locals. Villagers separated the snake from him, killed it, and rushed the man to hosp. @newindianexpress pic.twitter.com/10wYtBWTpt — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)