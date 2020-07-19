Tirupati, July 19: A runway at the Tirupati international airport in Andhra Pradesh was blocked after a fire engine overturned there. Following the incident, a flight, which originated from Hyderabad and was scheduled to land at the Tirupati international airport, was diverted to Bengaluru. The runway was cleared two and a half hours after the fire engine met the accident.

Visuals from the spot showed the overturned fire engine lying on of the runways at the Tirupati international airport. There was no report of someone getting injured in the incident. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. GoAir Plane Veers Off Runway Onto Grass Field in Bengaluru, All Passengers Safe; Pilot Suspended.

Fire Engine Overturns on Runway at Tirupati International Airport:

Andhra Pradesh: A fire engine overturned on a runway of Tirupati International Airport earlier today. Airport Director S Suresh said, "The runway was cleared within 2 & half hours of the incident. A flight from Hyderabad was about to land & was directed to Bengaluru." pic.twitter.com/2RSkoTzKkk — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

"The runway was cleared within two and half hours of the incident. A flight from Hyderabad was about to land and was directed to Bengaluru," Tirupati international airport Director S Suresh told news agency ANI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).