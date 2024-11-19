Mumbai, November 19: A day after NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was injured in an attack in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming the law and order has completely collapsed in the state. Fadnavis holds charge of the state home department.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut claimed the state administration is under the control of the Election Commission of India as the Model Code of Conduct is in place for the assembly polls, but even then the writ of the home minister runs in the state. Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur on Monday evening. Anil Deshmukh Attacked in Katol: Case Registered Against 4 Unidentified Persons for Murder Bid After Stone Pelted at Former Maharashtra Home Minister’s Car in Nagpur.

"(NCP leader) Baba Siddique, a former minister, is killed and an attempt is being made to kill a former home minister (Deshmukh) which takes place in Nagpur where Devendra Fadnavis hails from," Raut said. "Never ever has a former home minister been attacked. But it has taken place in the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis," the Rajya Sabha member said, and claimed Maharashtra's law and order has "completely collapsed". Anil Deshmukh Hurt in Stone Pelting: NCP (SCP) Leader Injured After Car Attacked With Stones in Maharashtra’s Katol Assembly Constituency.

Raut said Fadnavis should accept the responsibility that a former home minister has been attacked brutally and the law and order has collapsed. "We are worried that threats will be issued to workers of the opposition parties, they will be attacked or booked in false cases," the Sena (UBT) leader said. Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village on Monday when some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district. Police have registered a case in this connection against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder, an official earlier said.